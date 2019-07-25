WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three blasts kill at least 12, wound dozens in Afghan capital
Afghan police arrive at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, July 25, 2019. / AP
July 25, 2019

Three bombs struck the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, including one on a bus carrying government employees, killing a total of at least 12 people, officials said.

Five employees from the ministry of mines and petroleum were killed and 10 were wounded in the bus attack, the officials said, adding that seven people were killed and more than 20 wounded in the second explosion.

"First, a magnetic bomb pasted onto a minibus exploded, then a suicide bomber blew himself near the bus attack site and the third blast happened when a car was blown up by unknown militants," said Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman in Kabul.

"The death toll from the three blasts could rise," he said.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attacks that came as US Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with top US and NATO officials in Kabul.

The US is trying to negotiate a deal that would see foreign forces pull out of Afghanistan in return for various security guarantees by Taliban militants, including a pledge that the country will not become a safe haven for terror groups.

Afghan security experts said the insurgents were increasing attacks to gain greater leverage in the peace talks.

The eighth round of talks is expected to begin this month in Qatar.

SOURCE:AFP
