Air strikes by the Syrian regime and its allies on schools, hospitals, markets and bakeries have killed at least 103 civilians in the past 10 days, including 26 children, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Friday.

"These are civilian objects, and it seems highly unlikely, given the persistent pattern of such attacks, that they are all being hit by accident," Bachelet said, adding that the rising toll had been met with "apparent international indifference".

The regime began its offensive against the rebel enclave in northwest Syria, the last area of opposition, at the end of April, saying it was responding to violations of a truce.

Massive displacements

More than 400,000 people have been displaced in northwestern Syria over the past three months, the UN said on Friday, as the regime presses an intensified bombardment of the rebel-held region.

"More than 400,000 people have been displaced since the end of April," said David Swanson of the United Nations humanitarian affairs agency OCHA.

The region under attack is home to some three million people, nearly half of them already displaced from other parts of the country.

It covers nearly all of Idlib and parts of neighbouring Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia provinces.

Most of the displacement is from southern Idlib and northern Hama, the two areas that have been hit hardest by the flare-up, OCHA said.

"The majority of those fleeing have displaced within Idlib governorate while a smaller number have moved into northern Aleppo governorate."

"Roughly two-thirds of people displaced are staying outside camps," it said.

The region is controlled by militant alliance Hayat Tahrir al Sham, led by Al Qaeda's former Syria affiliate.

Women in prisons

Thousands of people have been trapped for years in the regime's prisons. Many of those being punished for actions against the regime are women.

TRT World's Obaida Hitto reports on how some of these women face unique challenges behind bars.

Hundreds of civilians killed

Since late April, more than 730 civilians have been killed in aerial bombardment and shelling of the region by the Syrian regime and its allies, according to Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

OCHA said that since the end of April it had documented 39 attacks against health facilities or medical workers in the region.

At least 50 schools have been damaged by the air strikes and shelling, it added.

Idlib and surrounding areas of the northwest were included in a "de-escalation" deal last year between Assad's main ally Russia and Turkey to reduce warfare and bombardment.

But, the bombardment has increased in intensity in recent weeks.

Air strikes by the regime and its Russian ally killed 12 civilians in the region on Thursday, according to the Observatory.

Another 50 civilians were killed in strikes on Monday alone – the majority on a busy market.

OCHA described Monday as one of the "deadliest days" in the region since the start of the flare-up.

The war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.