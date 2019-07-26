Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) on Friday struck Al Jufra air base, controlled by warlord Khalifa Haftar's illegal militia, in the east of the troubled country.

The air strike destroyed a hangar used for drones and a cargo plane of the militia, GNA said in a statement.

The strike on the militia base came just days after Haftar's militia announced a renewed attempt to seize the capital Tripoli in a battle that has stalled at the city’s outskirts.

Battle for Tripoli

Armed forces loyal to GNA launched operation Volcano of Rage in April following Haftar's offensive on Tripoli on April 4.

In June GNA seized the town of Gharyan south of Tripoli, home to the main base for Haftar's militia.

The takeover of Gharyan seriously jeopardised Haftar's ability to sustain his ground offensive in Tripoli.

Haftar's militia fighters took control of Al Jufra air base in June 2017 to use in its assault on Tripoli.

Turmoil since 2011

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody Western-backed uprising after four decades in power.

The oil-rich country has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which warlord Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which has gained UN recognition.