WORLD
2 MIN READ
Eight dead, 60 hurt as quakes shake northern Philippine islands
The quakes – of magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 – struck the Batanes islands within hours of each other, according to the US Geological Survey. No tsunami alerts were issued.
Eight dead, 60 hurt as quakes shake northern Philippine islands
A resident looks at damaged houses in Itbayat town, Batanes islands, northern Philippines following the earthquakes Saturday, July 27, 2019. / AP
July 27, 2019

An initial quake of magnitude 5.4 that struck the Batanes islands was followed shortly by an aftershock of magnitude 5.9, according to Philippine government data. Another big aftershock struck a little later.

The first quake killed five people while three people were killed in aftershocks, Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the disaster agency, told Reuters.

"It's traumatic ... we're still feel strong aftershocks," Edna Gato, a school teacher in Itbayat town, told Reuters.

TRT World spoke to Ana Santos in the capital Manila for more.

The national disaster agency said it was sending medical and rescue teams to the islands, about half way between the main Philippine island of Luzon and Taiwan.

The military was also deploying an aircraft to send supplies and bring out injured, he said.

Gato said she was standing outside in an open space with more than 1,000 people.

"New houses were damaged and the old houses which we were preserving were completely destroyed," she said, referring to traditional stone homes.

The Philippines is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us