WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rescuers evacuate all 700 passengers from flooded India train
Authorities say the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck in monsoon floodwaters near Mumbai city in western Maharastra state.
Rescuers evacuate all 700 passengers from flooded India train
Indian naval divers carry an inflatable boat to rescue stranded passengers of the Mahalaxmi Express from a flooded area following heavy monsoon rains in Badlapur, some 70 km from Mumbai on 27 July, 2019. / AFP
July 27, 2019

Rescuers in India on Saturday safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai, the country's home minister said.

A statement by India's disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding of the tracks. 

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter that all 700 passengers were rescued safely.

Passengers rescued in batches 

The National Disaster Response Force and the navy earlier launched a rescue operation after authorities warned passengers not to move.

The first group of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours in the area, which is about 90 kilometres from Mumbai.

The train had departed from Mumbai at around 8:15 pm [local time] on Friday before it got stuck at 3 am [local time] on Saturday for several hours in Thane district until helicopters, boats, and divers arrived to rescue people.

The Press Trust of India agency said all of the passengers were safe.

Monsoon deaths

Heavy monsoon rains battered Mumbai forcing the cancellation of 11 flights from the financial capital's international airport on Saturday, while nine incoming planes were diverted to other airports.

More than 250 people have died in flooding across India in the past two weeks, with Assam and Bihar states the worst hit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us