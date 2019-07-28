WORLD
2 MIN READ
Landslide kills 29 in China's southwest
At least 25 are still missing after a thick torrent of mud buried 21 houses in the landslide on Tuesday, in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, said China's official news agency Xinhua.
Landslide kills 29 in China's southwest
Rescue workers recover a body in the aftermath of a landslide at Pingdi Village in southwestern China's Guizhou Province Wednesday, July 24, 2019. / AP
July 28, 2019

The death toll in a landslide which buried a village in southwest China rose to 29, according to state media, with 25 still missing days after the disaster struck.

Official news agency Xinhua said Saturday night that 40 people have been rescued from the site in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, according to the local emergency rescue command.

A thick torrent of mud buried 21 houses in the landslide on Tuesday, and state broadcaster CCTV broadcast footage of rescue workers trying to reach survivors through a huge mound of earth.

Two children and a mother with a baby were among those dead.

Xinhua said a local school had been set up as an emergency medical and rescue centre, with "multiple rescue teams and experts" still searching for those missing.

The government has earmarked 30 million yuan ($4.35 million) for search and rescue efforts in the province, Xinhua reported, as well as the relocation of victims.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain, and the country has suffered severe flooding this year.

In August 2017 at least 30 people were killed in two separate landslides in the same rural province of Guizhou.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us