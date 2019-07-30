WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico cannot commit to safe third-country deal - president
Lopez Obrador refused to sign the agreement, calling instead for cooperation for economic development.
Mexico cannot commit to safe third-country deal - president
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greets residents in Nuevo Momon, Mexico. July 6, 2019. / AP
July 30, 2019

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday Mexico had not, and could not, commit to a safe third-country agreement like the one Guatemala signed with the United States to stop a flow of undocumented Central American migrants north.

Lopez Obrador said the best way to control the problem was cooperation for economic development, which Mexico has been doing.

"We have not accepted the proposal for the so-called third safe country," Lopez Obrador said.

"We could not commit to this."

On Friday, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales talked up a similar immigration deal with the US he had signed, saying it would make Guatemala a "privileged partner" for Washington.

Trump had pushed for Guatemala to sign the agreement to require asylum seekers passing through on their way to the United States to first pursue safe haven in Guatemala. When an initial agreement fell through the week before, Trump had threatened to impose tariffs, ban travellers and hit remittances with fees.

The Guatemalan government had said in a statement that the deal – which it did not call a safe third country pact – would allow its citizens to apply for temporary visas to work in the US agricultural sector, and in the medium- to long-term, would allow for work visas for the construction and service sectors.

The Trump administration has grappled with a surge of mainly Central American migrants claiming asylum at the United States' southern border with Mexico, an influx that has made it difficult for Trump to restrict immigration as he promised when he was elected.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us