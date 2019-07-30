TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey to see lower interest rates – finance minister Albayrak
Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak says over $10 billion in foreign investments entered Turkey since May, and the Turkish economy will grow "positively this year."
Turkey to see lower interest rates – finance minister Albayrak
Berat Albayrak says the Turkish economy will enter a more positive period by the second half of the year. / AA
July 30, 2019

Turkey will see a downward trend in interest rates in the coming days, the country's finance and treasury minister said on Tuesday.

Turkey exhibited a strong policy success over the past year, Berat Albayrak stressed in an evaluation meeting in capital Ankara.

"We will close the year with inflation below New Economic Program targets," he said, referring to the plans to restrain inflation below 15.9 percent by the end of 2019.

Positive period ahead 

He highlighted the Turkish economy will enter a more positive period by the second half of the year.

Over $10 billion in foreign investments entered Turkey since May, he said.

"The Turkish economy will grow positively this year," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us