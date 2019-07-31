TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Central Bank cuts year-end inflation forecast
The inflation rate will fluctuate between 11.5 percent and 16.3 percent through the end of this year, Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said during Inflation Report 2019.
Turkish Central Bank cuts year-end inflation forecast
Turkish Central Bank decreased its food inflation forecast to 15 percent for this year, down from 16 percent in the previous report. / Reuters
July 31, 2019

Turkey's Central Bank on Wednesday cut its year-end inflation forecast for 2019 to 13.9 percent, down from 14.6 percent set in its previous report. 

The inflation rate will fluctuate between 11.5 percent and 16.3 percent through the end of this year, Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said during Inflation Report 2019 presentation meeting held in the capital Ankara.

The bank kept inflation forecasts constant for next year and 2021 at 8.2 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.

The downward revision is driven by assumptions for lower food prices and Turkish Lira denominated import prices, and lower-than-projected inflation at the second quarter of this year and improvement in the underlying trend, he said. 

"Under a tight monetary policy stance and strong policy coordination focused on bringing inflation down, inflation is projected to converge gradually to the target of 5 percent," he said. 

Uysal underlined that the bank continues to use all available tools to ensure financial stability when necessary. 

The bank also decreased its food inflation forecast to 15 percent for this year, down from 16 percent in the previous report, Uysal said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us