WORLD
2 MIN READ
Woman tased by US cop elicits claims of white privilege hypocrisy
"If she was black, she would have been shot before she pulled off," one tweet pointed out.
Woman tased by US cop elicits claims of white privilege hypocrisy
A policeman tasers Oklahoma woman on Aug. 1, 2019.
August 1, 2019

Body camera footage shows a police officer tasing 65-year-old Debra Hamil with a stun gun in the US state of Oklahoma after she refused to sign an $80 ticket.

Hamil had driven away and when she was pulled over again, she kicked the officer while resisting arrest, according to an NBC News report.

The incident soon made the rounds on social media, pointing to the hypocrisy of white privilege.

Social media response

"If she was black, she would have been shot before she pulled off," read one Tweet. "Notice the police officer still called her ma'am after all of that."

The incident brought the conversation back to law enforcement and what is often viewed as double standards when it comes to the treatment of different types of people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us