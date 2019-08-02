TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to build its first modern Syriac Church
Around 18,000 Syriacs have been using churches of other Christian communities.
Turkey to build its first modern Syriac Church
The world's oldest Syriac Orthodox monastery, Mor Gabriel in Turkey's Mardin Province. / AFP Archive
August 2, 2019

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to lay the cornerstone for the construction of the first Syriac church built from scratch since the Turkish Republic was founded in 1923, according to Middle East Eye. 

The church will be built in Istanbul’s Yesilkoy, the neighbourhood that has the largest Syriac population in the city. Around 18,000 Syriacs in Turkey have long been demanding a place of worship and using other Christian communities’ churches as their current building isn’t large enough to accommodate the worshippers. 

The Church was planned to be built in 2015, in an area at an Italian cemetery that was used until 1950, but the construction was suspended due to legal problems.

"[President] Erdogan will be the first head of state to both grant the permission for a church and the first to attend the ceremony to lay the cornerstone of it," Sait Susin, the head of the Syriac Church Foundation said.

According to Susin, the church is expected to open in two years with the financial contribution of the Syriac community.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us