PKK terrorist linked to deadly 2016 Ankara bombing was caught in southeast Turkey, officials say.
A total of 38 people were killed while 349 others were injured in Kizilay district when two PKK terrorists blew up a bomb-laden car at a busy bus stop in Guvenpark. / AA
August 2, 2019

A PKK terrorist, who provided explosives for a deadly attack in the heart of Turkey's capital Ankara in 2016, has been arrested in southeastern Turkey, officials said on Friday.

The terrorist was arrested in Yuksekova district of Hakkari province during an operation on Thursday as part of ongoing efforts to purge the PKK/KCK terror group, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.

The March 13, 2016 attack at Guvenpark in Ankara’s Kizilay — a popular shopping area and a major public transportation hub — had been carried out using an explosives-laden vehicle, which left 38 people dead and 349 others injured.

The governor’s office noted that three separate arrest warrants had been issued for the suspect over charges of being a member of an armed terror group, disrupting unity and integrity of the state, and aiding and abetting a terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

