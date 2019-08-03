TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence, police nab PKK/KCK terrorist
Arrested earlier this week in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa, the terrorist, referred to only as "MS", had been running the PKK terror group's activities in Europe from Norway, a security source said.
The terrorist, circled in red, had also been running the terrorist organisation’s activities in Norway, according to a source. / AA Archive
August 3, 2019

The Turkish National Intelligence Organisation and police captured a PKK/KCK terrorist who was responsible for the terror group's organisational activities in Europe, security sources said on Saturday.

The terrorist, referred to commonly as "MS", was captured by Turkish security forces on July 27 in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa. 

He had also been running the terrorist organisation’s activities in Norway, said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

After having entered Turkey a while earlier, MS came under investigation by the National Intelligence Organisation and police force for suspected terror links.

He was then imprisoned earlier this week, on July 31, for being a member of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

