Turkish Gendarmerie forces and the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) seized one tonne of explosives from the Daesh terror group in a joint operation in Northern Syria, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Turkish gendarmerie intelligence units and MIT confiscated explosives in the possession of the Daesh terror group in the central Al Bab district, northern Syria, the ministry added.

Turkish forces also captured Daesh terrorists who were planning to enter Turkey to conduct several bomb attacks.

In addition, hundreds of explosive-making materials were also seized by Turkish units.

Many large and bloody attacks were prevented with the operation, the ministry added.

More than 300 people have been killed in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terrorist group has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, rocket attacks, and gunfire.

Turkish security forces have been engaged in a long-running campaign to thwart the Daesh threat.

Over the last three years, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch anti-terror operations have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians to return to their homes.