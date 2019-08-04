TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish air strikes kill at least three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Air strikes were carried out in the Gara region in coordination with Turkey's Operation Claw which was launched in May
Turkish air strikes kill at least three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish commandos observe the area as Turkish Armed Forces launched a counter-terrorism operation in Hakurk, northern Iraq on May 28, 2019 / AA
August 4, 2019

Turkish fighter jets killed at least three PKK terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said on Sunday morning. 

Air strikes were carried out in the Gara region in coordination with Turkey's Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey launched the operation against PKK terrorists in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq on May 27.

Last month, Turkey initiated the second phase, Claw-2, of the operation as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, revealing new information on terrorist activities.

A total of 71 terrorists have been killed since the launch of Operation Claw, the ministry announced on Monday.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us