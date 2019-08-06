US President Donald Trump will visit El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday following a mass shooting in the southern border town that killed 22 people, the local mayor said.

"President Trump called me yesterday. He was very gracious in the call... (and) offered to help in any way he could," Dee Margo told a news conference on Monday.

"He is coming out here on Wednesday."

Trump has been accused by his opponents of helping to stir up resentment against ethnic minority groups with his divisive rhetoric, and some locals in El Paso –– which has a mainly Hispanic population –– have said that the president would not be welcome.

But Margo, who is a member of Trump's Republican party and has been a vocal supporter of the president, defended the prospect of his visit.

The White House hasn't announced the trip but the Federal Aviation Administration has advised pilots of a presidential visit that day to El Paso and Dayton, where a second-weekend shooting left nine people dead.

Stronger gun checks

Trump on Monday condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as barbaric crimes "against all humanity" and called for bipartisan cooperation to respond to an epidemic of gun violence.

Trump said he wants legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but he provided scant details and has reneged on previous promises after mass shootings.

"We vow to act with urgent resolve," Trump said on Monday.

Both shooting suspects were US citizens, and federal officials are investigating anti-immigrant bias as a potential motive for the El Paso, Texas massacre.

"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy," Trump said, adding that he had directed the FBI to examine steps to identify and address domestic terrorism.

"These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America."