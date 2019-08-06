BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8B
In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory filings showed.
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8B
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, US on June 19, 2019. / Reuters
August 6, 2019

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded $990 million worth of shares in the company last Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $2.8 billion.

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory filings here with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale.

The move comes as part of a previously announced 10b5-1 trading plan. Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Bezos' former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $37 billion, is now the online retailer's second largest individual shareholder.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us