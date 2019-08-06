In Pictures: Solidarity with Kashmir over changes to Article 370
The move to scrap a law key to the Kashmir accession treaty is likely to inflame tensions in the disputed zone, where many see India as an occupying force.
Left party supporters and students shout slogans during a protest against Indian government revoking Kashmir's special constitutional status in New Delhi, India on August 5, 2019. India's government has revoked disputed Kashmir's special status with a presidential order as thousands of newly deployed troops arrived and internet and phone services were cut in the restive Himalayan region where most people oppose Indian rule. / AP
August 6, 2019

Moments after India's Hindu nationalist government embarked on the highly controversial process of revoking the ‘special status’ of its Muslim majority region, Jammu and Kashmir, protests broke out in different parts of the world over the BJP’s ‘undemocratic’ behaviour.

Opponents accuse India of muzzling voices of dissent and unilaterally revoking Article 370 without consulting the people of Kashmir.

“It is a dark day for the Indian democracy, the democratic fabric of the nation had been ripped apart with this unprecedented ‘violation’ of the Constitutional norms,” said an Indian politician.

Here are the last 24 hours in pictures.

