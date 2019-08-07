TÜRKİYE
Turkish, US officials agree on Syria ‘peace corridor’
After three days of talks in Ankara, Turkey's Defence Ministry says that the two countries agreed to establish a joint operation centre to coordinate and manage the planned safe zone in northern Syria.
Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar addresses a meeting of his country's ambassadors, in Ankara, Turkey. August 7, 2019 / AP
August 7, 2019

Turkish and US military officials have agreed that the safe zone in northern Syria will be a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians longing to return home, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The officials finalised key points of the safe zone at a meeting in Ankara, the ministry said in a statement.

"During the talks, the immediate implementation of measures to address Turkey's security concern was discussed in detail," the ministry said.

"In that respect, as the first step in the establishment of a safe zone, it was planned that a joint operations centre in Turkey will be established soon for coordination and control with the US," the ministry added.

The United States embassy in Ankara also released a statement on Twitter, confirming the agreement.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned of carrying out military operations in the east of the Euphrates in northern Syria to secure Turkey's border from the terrorists. 

TRT World 's Omer Kablan has more from the Turkish-Syrian border. 

The YPG/PYD is the Syrian offshoot of terror group PKK, which is responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women and infants, for more than 30 years.

Turkey has often raised concerns over US support for factions of the PKK fighting against Daesh in the region, saying one terror outfit cannot be used against another.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
