BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Climate Change panel warns of negative impact of food production methods
Special report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns of a connection between global warming and the way land is used for agriculture.
Climate Change panel warns of negative impact of food production methods
A person shows soybeans after they were harvested in Caagauzu, Paraguay January 29, 2019. / Reuters
August 8, 2019

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says mankind must not only drastically reduce the burning of fossil fuels, but also quickly and fundamentally change the way it uses land for farming and animal rearing to avoid dramatic and potentially irreversible damage from climate change.

Scientists who authored Thursday’s UN-authorised report warned that overexploitation could lead to massive food shortages.

The study called for an immediate change in consumer habits to mitigate the fallout of climate change.

Agriculture and forestry currently account for almost a quarter of humanity's greenhouse gas emissions. 

To maintain an overall global average temperature rise of two degrees by the end of the century, total emissions would have to fall to zero by around 2050.

Meeting that target requires not only a decreasing reliance on fossil fuels but also changing agricultural methods. 

Modern farming can contribute to global warming through the gas emissions caused by animals reared for meat and dairy, as well as by clearing forested land for crop production and grazing.

The feedback cycle of rising greenhouse gas levels, makes it more difficult for CO2-absorbing trees to grow, further worsening the problem.

According to the report, 70 percent of ice-free land on Earth is currently used by humans, and a good third of this area is affected by deterioration processes. 

The scientists warned that there was no room for optimism without action when it came to climate change.

“Hoping for another technical breakthrough for another 20 years won't get us anywhere,” the report said.

"We should not rely on being able to produce or reforest large areas of bioenergy," said Almut Arneth, one of the co-authors for the IPCC. Anything that has to do with additional land requirements will probably be "difficult to impossible'' she said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us