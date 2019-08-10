WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tanzania tanker blast kills at least 62 people
Charred remains of dozens of people were seen in photos circulating across social media, along with a video of a large crowd collecting liquid from puddles in yellow jerry cans.
Tanzania tanker blast kills at least 62 people
Fire fighters try to extinguish a Patrol Tanker blaze, Saturday, Aug. 10 2019, in Morogoro, Tanzania. / AP
August 10, 2019

A fuel tanker exploded in eastern Tanzania on Saturday, killing at least 62 people, authorities said, as flames ripped through a crowd that had gathered to siphon petrol from it.

Video clips circulating on social media showed the charred remains of dozens of young men and burnt motorbikes. In footage from before the explosion, a large crowd was collecting liquid from puddles in yellow jerry cans.

"The fire was huge and it was challenging to rescue victims. I have seen about 65 to 70 people being rescued because the fire was fast spreading across the accident area," witness Daniel Ngogo said.

"The situation is really bad. Many people died here, even those who were not stealing fuel because this is a busy place."

Government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said at least 60 people died and 70 were injured in the blast, which occurred in Morogoro, a town around 200 km west of the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

The government was helping coordinate the salvage operation "to ensure we bury the bodies ... relatives identify the bodies of their loved ones, and those injured get proper treatment," he added, in comments broadcast live by a state TV channel.

President John Magufuli was "shocked and saddened" by the accident, his office said in a statement.

"We have been saddened by reports of an accident involving a fuel truck in Morogoro, which caught fire and burnt several people," government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said on Twitter.

Tulanana Bohel has more from Dar es Salaam. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us