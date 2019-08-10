President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday reiterated determination to fight against those targeting Turkey’s development.

“We will continue to let those down who use many methods from terrorist attacks to economic traps to stop Turkey in the period ahead of us,” Erdogan said in a video message to mark the Muslim religious festival, Eid al Adha.

The president said Turkey performed positive progress in every matter compared to last year's Eid al Adha agenda.

Turkey gains its power from unity, solidarity, and brotherhood, he stated.

The country has experienced many victories in August throughout its history, he said, referring to the Victory Day, the 1922 defeat of Greek forces, which falls on August 30 and Turkey’s counter-terrorism operation Euphrates Shield which was launched in August 2016 in Syria.

“I hope we will add a new circle to our chain of victories this August,” Erdogan said.

He wished for Eid al Adha to bring goodness to the Turkish nation, the entire Muslim world and humanity.