WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian killed by Israeli police in Jerusalem
Israeli police opened fire at three Palestinian men, killing one of them, say Palestinian Health officials.
Palestinian killed by Israeli police in Jerusalem
Israeli security and rescue personnel walk near the scene where Palestinians were shot by Israeli police in occupied East Jerusalem on August 15, 2019. / Reuters
August 15, 2019

A Palestinian was shot by Israeli forces on Thursday in Jerusalem, according to a statement issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the ministry, said that the Israeli police opened fire at the Palestinian men, injuring at least three.

The ministry further said while one of the Palestinian died of his wounds, the situation of the second was not known, as he was taken away by the Israeli forces.

The third Palestinian who was shot at in the thigh, was taken to a Palestinian hospital in Jerusalem.

Israeli media claimed that an Israeli police officer had come under a stabbing attack and was wounded in his upper body.

Israeli police said the two Palestinian attackers were juvenile.

They said that one more person, who was in the vicinity, was shot and evacuated to hospital.

Police closed all entries and exists to the old city following the attack.

Israeli police are constantly present at all the gates leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which they closed after the alleged stabbing attack and prevented Muslims from entering it for the evening prayer.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us