WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blast kills at least five at Pakistan mosque - police
Pakistani police said that a powerful bomb went off inside a mosque during Friday prayers on the outskirts of the southwestern city of Quetta, killing at least five worshippers and wounding dozens.
Blast kills at least five at Pakistan mosque - police
[File Picture] A member of the bomb disposal unit surveys the site after a motorcycle bomb blast near a police station in Quetta, Pakistan July 30, 2019. / Reuters Archive
August 16, 2019

An explosion at a mosque in southwest Pakistan killed at least five people and injured over a dozen others, police and local media reported.

Latest in a series of similar attacks, the explosion took place after Friday prayers in the main hall of a Mosque in suburban Kuchlak town of Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province, local broadcaster Geo News reported quoting police officials.

Initial reports suggested it was a time device blast and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pictures aired by Geo News showed the prayer hall was strewn with pieces of broken windows and glasses, blood-soaked caps, and other belongings.

TRT World spoke to Islamabad-based journalist Kamran Yousaf for more details.

The large Balochistan province, which is also considered to cover parts of neighbouring Iran and Afghanistan, is strategically important due to its rich copper, zinc and natural gas reserves.

Over the course of the last decade, the province — especially capital Quetta — has faced a deadly wave of sectarian violence in which over 2,200 people have been killed.

The province is also a key route of $64 billion mega-project, Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (PCEC), which aims to connect China's strategically important northwestern Xinxiang province to Balochistan’s Gwadar port through a network of roads, railways, and pipelines to transport cargo, oil, and gas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us