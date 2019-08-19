Every year, Turkey deports thousands of undocumented migrants trying to make their way to Europe, many of whom are from Afghanistan.

The government says it realises the desperate conditions Afghans face back home, where the US war, the Taliban insurgency and escalation in Daesh affiliate-claimed attacks devastated the country.

The Turkish Red Crescent has a new project in place which helps create jobs.

"So far we have set-up 29 businesses that are benefiting some 300 people by creating economic opportunities for them," Vural Can Kural, head of the Turkish Red Crescent's Afghan delegation, said.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Afghanistan.