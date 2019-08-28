WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from Gaza blasts rises to at least three - officials
A Hamas interior ministry spokesman said security forces are making progress in their investigation to establish who was behind the blasts, but did not disclose further details.
Death toll from Gaza blasts rises to at least three - officials
Palestinian relatives of one of the two victims cry at the Al-Shifa hospital after an unknown explosion near a police checkpoint in Gaza City on August 27, 2019. / AFP
August 28, 2019

Explosions hit two police checkpoints in Gaza City on Tuesday, killing three officers and wounding several other Palestinians, the Hamas-run interior ministry said, declaring a state of emergency after the blasts.

A Hamas interior ministry spokesman said security forces are making progress in their investigation to establish who was behind the blasts, but did not disclose further details.

A spokesman for the Israeli military said he knew of no involvement by Israel in the back-to-back incidents in Gaza city.

The first blast destroyed a motorcycle as it passed a police checkpoint with two riders aboard, witnesses said.

Two policemen and a civilian were killed. It was not immediately clear if the riders were among the casualties.

The second explosion, less than an hour later, wounded several people at a police checkpoint elsewhere in the city, the interior ministry said.

The ministry declared a state of emergency throughout Gaza, putting security forces on alert.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said everything is under control and the explosions will not undermine stability.

"Gaza will overcome all the conspiracies. They will not be able to do what they cannot accomplish with war and blockades," Haniyeh said in a statement.

Noting that those who are involved in the explosions will be found, Haniyeh said the security forces are able to overcome any conditions.

Hamas, which took control of Gaza in a 2007 civil war with the forces of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, has at times faced internal opposition from more stringent militants aligned with al Qaeda or Daesh.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us