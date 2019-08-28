TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey mulls purchase of Russian warplanes
Ankara and Moscow are discussing the deliveries of Russian-made fighter jets to Turkey.
Turkey mulls purchase of Russian warplanes
President Erdogan said Turkey wants to continue defence industry cooperation with Russia. / AA
August 28, 2019

Ankara is in discussion with Moscow over the purchase of Russian fighter jets, Dmitry Shugayev, chief of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Tuesday.

Shugayev added that he would hold talks on Wednesday with the head of Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries Ismail Demir.

Speaking at the MAKS 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon on Tuesday, Shugayev said that they would "move forward with the possible deliveries of the Su-35 or Su-57s as great interest had been shown, but it's too early to talk about contract negotiations."

The Russian official said Ankara and Moscow will also discuss deliveries and cooperation in the area of electronic warfare but added that "there is still no request (from Turkey), consultations should be held," regarding fighter jet purchases.

Shugayev speaking to Sputnik on Wednesday also said Moscow may help Turkey build its own TF-X fifth-generation fighter.

Prospect of Turkey purchasing Russian fighter jets

Russian President Vladimir Putin showed off Russia’s advanced stealth fighter jet to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the air show.

Putin and Erdogan inspected the cockpit of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet, two leaders also toured the Su-35 fighter jet, helicopter displays and an amphibious aircraft.

Interfax news service reported that when President Erdogan inquired during the tour about the purchase and availability of Su-57 Putin said: "You can buy."

Erdogan also said that Turkey wants to continue defence industry cooperation with Russia.

Su-57 is Russia's fifth-generation most advanced multi-role fighter jet.

S-400's arrive

"We are taking positive steps in the defence industry sector with the delivery of the S-400 systems starting," Erdogan said at a news conference alongside Putin as the second batch of the Russian air defence equipment arrived in Ankara on Tuesday.

"With that, in our meetings today we had the opportunity to discuss what steps we could take in various fields within the defence industry and what we could do," he added.

The initial delivery of parts of the S-400s, which Washington claimed was not compatible with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) defence equipment, arrived in Ankara in July despite threats of possible US sanctions over the purchase.

Washington has not yet enacted embargos, but it did begin last month to remove Turkey from its programme of manufacturing F-35 jets, which Turkey also planned to buy.

In response, Erdogan said Turkey would turn elsewhere for jets to meet its needs.

"In my opinion, a lot has drawn interest from our Turkish partners, not only from a purchase point of view but also from joint production," Putin said at the joint briefing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us