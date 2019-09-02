WORLD
3 MIN READ
Georgian PM Bakhtadze steps down, warns against political divisions
Mamuka Bakhtadze says the country must not be riven by political divisions that could play into Russia's hands.
Georgian PM Bakhtadze steps down, warns against political divisions
Georgian Prime Minister Bakhtadze addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France. April 10, 2019. / Reuters
September 2, 2019

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze announced his resignation on Monday after little more than a year on the job and said the country must not be riven by political divisions that could play into Russia's hands.

Bakhtadze's resignation comes as the ruling Georgian Dream party's popularity has sagged following the brutal dispersal of an anti-Kremlin protest in Tbilisi on June 21. 

Parliamentary elections are due in October next year.

Bakhtadze, 37, a former finance minister who became prime minister in June last year, used a lengthy post on Facebook announcing his resignation to warn against damaging divisions in the country.

"... we must always remember that the only one who will win from the polarisation of Georgian society will be an occupying country," he wrote.

Georgia fought and lost a short war with Russia in 2008, prompting the countries to cut diplomatic ties. Russia went on to recognise the independence of two breakaway Georgian regions where it now has troops garrisoned.

Ties with Russia are therefore a politically divisive issue and a rally outside parliament this summer, when a visiting Russian lawmaker addressed the chamber from the speaker's chair, descended into violent clashes with police.

The opposition, which says the current pro-Western government is too soft on Moscow, said that police used excessive force. The government said police were right to use force as protesters were trying to storm parliament.

Bakhtadze's warning also appeared a nod to divisions over domestic political issues such as media freedom and economic management.

The prime minister said he was stepping down because he had accomplished what he set out to do in the job.

"A strategic development framework has been created, implemented, and I have therefore decided to resign because I believe that I have fulfilled my mission at this stage," Bakhtadze said.

The ruling party is due to nominate a new prime minister on Tuesday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us