In pictures: Putin meets Modi in Russia, Qatar unveils World Cup 2022 logo
In pictures: Putin meets Modi in Russia, Qatar unveils World Cup 2022 logoHere are the photos making the news during the past few days. They show Vladimir Putin meeting Narendra Modi, Britain's PM Johnson after suffering a major parliamentary defeat over Brexit, and a joyous Grigor Dimitrov after defeating Roger Federer.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during a visit to the shipyard Zvezda, as Rosneft Russian oil giant chief Igor Sechin (C) accompanies them, outside the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on September 4, 2019, ahead of the start of the Eastern Economic Forum hosted by Russia. / AFP
September 4, 2019

Sudan's interim Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called for the United States to drop his country from its list of state sponsors of terrorism after meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. 

The request came as Qatar unveiled the logo for the 2022 World Cup. which will be hosted by the Gulf emirate. 

Meanwhile, the 76th Venice Film Festival was underway with star-studded screenings and parties. And Ben & Jerry's, the US ice cream makers, announced a new flavor, Justice Remix'd, to "spotlight structural racism in a broken criminal legal system".

