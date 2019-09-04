WORLD
2 MIN READ
Italian PM Conte forms new coalition government
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte names Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio as foreign minister and Roberto Gualtieri as finance minister in a new crisis-busting government that will be sworn in on Thursday.
Italian PM Conte forms new coalition government
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte speaks at Rome's Quirinale Presidential Palace, Wednesday, September 4, 2019. / AP
September 4, 2019

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday formed a new government, a coalition of the populist Five Star Movement and left-leaning Democrats, which shut out of power right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, the presidential palace said.

Six days after President Sergio Mattarella tasked him with trying to form a new coalition, Conte reported back on Wednesday to say he succeeded.

Conte has told President Sergio Mattarella that he is in position to form a new government, which will be sworn in on Thursday, a presidential official said on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony, involving the whole cabinet, will take place at the presidential palace at 0800 GMT, bringing to an end a month-long crisis.

Alliance despite bitter rivalry 

Roberto Gualtieri, an influential member of the European Parliament from the Democratic Party (PD), will be the economy minister in Italy's new government, Conte said on Wednesday.

Luigi Di Maio, leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, will be foreign minister, while the Interior Ministry will go to Luciana Lamorgese, a career civil servant with no political affiliation.

Conte's first 14-month-old government collapsed last month when Salvini yanked his anti-migrant League party out of the populist coalition in a foiled bid to trigger early elections so he could gain the premiership himself.

Despite the bitter rivalry, the centre-left Democratic Party has agreed to govern with the populist Five Star Movement, which again will be a senior partner.

The coalition must win mandatory confidence votes in the legislature's two chambers. Together, the Democrats, Five Stars and a tiny left-wing party should muster a slim majority.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us