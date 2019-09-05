WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan PM unveils first post-Bashir cabinet
Premier Abdalla Hamdok announces formation of first government since veteran Omar al Bashir's ouster in April. The 18-member cabinet includes four women, including Asmaa Abdalla as the first woman to serve as foreign minister in Sudanese history.
Sudan PM unveils first post-Bashir cabinet
Overhauling Sudan's ailing economy is the top challenge facing Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. / Reuters
September 5, 2019

Sudan's new premier on Thursday unveiled the first cabinet since veteran leader Omar al Bashir's ouster, a major step in the country's hard-won transition to civilian rule after decades of authoritarianism.

The announcement had been delayed for days as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok mulled over the nominees proposed by the movement that led the months-long protests against Bashir and also the generals who ousted him in April.

First woman FM

The 18-member Cabinet is part of a power-sharing agreement between the military and pro-democracy demonstrators, following pressure from the United States and its Arab allies, amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite a civil war.

Hamdok told a press conference in the capital, Khartoum, on Thursday the Cabinet will include at least three women, including Asmaa Abdalla as the first woman to serve as foreign minister in Sudanese history.

He also picked Ibrahim Elbadawi, a former World Bank economist, to lead the Finance Ministry. 

The military has nominated Lieutenant General Gamal Omar as defence minister and Idriss al Traifi as interior minister.

Overhauling Sudan's ailing economy is a top challenge facing the county's transitional government.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us