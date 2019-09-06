The Istanbul head of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (or CHP) was sentenced on Friday to more than nine years for several offences, including spreading terror propaganda, according to judicial sources.

The 37th High Criminal Court in Istanbul sentenced Canan Kaftancioglu to two years and eight months for inciting public enmity, two years and four months for insulting the president, and one year and six months for spreading terror propaganda.

Kaftancioglu also got additional prison time for publicly insulting the Turkish Republic and insulting a public servant during the execution of their duty.