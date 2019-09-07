British lawmakers are preparing legal action in case Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to defy legislation compelling him to seek a further delay to Brexit, the BBC reported on Saturday.

An opposition bill which would force Johnson to ask the European Union for an extension to Britain's departure to avoid a no-deal exit on October 31 was approved by parliament's appointed upper chamber, the House of Lords, on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to sign it into law on Monday.

The government had no immediate comment on the BBC report, which said lawmakers, including Conservatives expelled this week from Johnson's ruling party, have lined up a legal team and are willing to go to court to enforce the legislation if necessary.

'In theory'

Johnson, a leader of the campaign to leave the EU during the 2016 Brexit referendum, took office in July after his Conservative party predecessor Theresa May quit following three failed attempts to get a deal with Brussels through parliament.

The new prime minister says he wants to take Britain out of the EU on October 31, with or without a deal with the bloc.

Johnson has said he has no intention of seeking an extension and would rather "die in a ditch" than delay Brexit.

Saturday's Daily Telegraph reported that the prime minister is prepared to defy parliament's instruction to request an extension to the Brexit process if he fails to agree a new deal.

The newspaper quoted Johnson as saying he was only bound "in theory" by the new legislation.

Rule of law

Former deputy prime minister David Lidington said obeying the rule of law was a fundamental principle of the ministerial code.

"Defying any particular law sets a really really dangerous precedent," he told BBC radio.

Lidington, who was May's deputy, resigned before Johnson took office.

Johnson says the only solution to the Brexit deadlock is a new election, which he wants to take place on October 15, allowing him to win a new mandate with two weeks left to leave on time.

Two-thirds of parliament's lawmakers need to back an early election, but opposition parties, including Labour, said they would either vote against or abstain on this until the law to force Johnson to seek a Brexit delay is implemented.

Johnson failed to win enough support in a vote on Wednesday for an election, with another vote scheduled for Monday.

Separately on Saturday, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said a "concerningly high number" of firms in the country are not ready for a no-deal Brexit.

The BCC said its survey of 1,500 firms found 41% had not even done a Brexit risk assessment.

“Our evidence yet again reinforces the importance of averting a chaotic exit on October 31," director general Adam Marshall said.