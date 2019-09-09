Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday it has downed and seized an Israeli drone that flew across the Lebanese border, a week after a flash confrontation between the arch-foes.

"The drone is now in Hezbollah's possession," the armed group said in a statement.

The Iran-backed movement, which also dominates Lebanese politics, said some of its fighters "confronted with the appropriate weapons an Israeli drone" heading towards the Lebanese border village of Ramyeh overnight.

The group said it subsequently retrieved the device but did not provide pictures.

Drone 'fell' in Lebanon – Israel

An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP news agency a drone "fell" in Lebanese territory, adding that "there is no risk of a breach of information."

The incident was a sequel to an escalation between the two foes that started on the evening August 24 when an Israeli strike allegedly killed two Hezbollah operatives in Syria.

Israel said that strike was to prevent a drone attack on its territory by an Iranian force.

The operation was followed hours later by what Hezbollah described as an Israeli drone attack on its Beirut stronghold.

That led to an escalation in rhetoric and heightened fears of an all-out conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, whose main allies Iran and the United States, respectively, are also at loggerheads.

On September 1, Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military vehicle and battalion headquarters and Israel responded with a salvo of artillery shells.

In late August, Hassan Nasrallah, chief of Hezbollah vowed to shoot down all Israel drones in retaliation to Israeli attacks on a number of the group's positions and its members in Syria and Lebanon.

On August 25, an Israeli drone crashed in a southern suburb of capital Beirut while another exploded mid-air.