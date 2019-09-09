WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli drone downed and seized in Lebanon – Hezbollah
Lebanese armed group says its fighters "confronted with the appropriate weapons an Israeli drone" heading towards the village of Ramyeh overnight. However, Israel says its drone "fell" in Lebanese territory.
Israeli drone downed and seized in Lebanon – Hezbollah
A UN peacekeeper of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon walks near a poster depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Adaisseh, Lebanon August 26, 2019. / Reuters
September 9, 2019

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday it has downed and seized an Israeli drone that flew across the Lebanese border, a week after a flash confrontation between the arch-foes.

"The drone is now in Hezbollah's possession," the armed group said in a statement.

The Iran-backed movement, which also dominates Lebanese politics, said some of its fighters "confronted with the appropriate weapons an Israeli drone" heading towards the Lebanese border village of Ramyeh overnight.

The group said it subsequently retrieved the device but did not provide pictures.

Drone 'fell' in Lebanon – Israel

An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP news agency a drone "fell" in Lebanese territory, adding that "there is no risk of a breach of information."

The incident was a sequel to an escalation between the two foes that started on the evening August 24 when an Israeli strike allegedly killed two Hezbollah operatives in Syria.

Israel said that strike was to prevent a drone attack on its territory by an Iranian force.

The operation was followed hours later by what Hezbollah described as an Israeli drone attack on its Beirut stronghold.

That led to an escalation in rhetoric and heightened fears of an all-out conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, whose main allies Iran and the United States, respectively, are also at loggerheads.

On September 1, Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military vehicle and battalion headquarters and Israel responded with a salvo of artillery shells.

In late August, Hassan Nasrallah, chief of Hezbollah vowed to shoot down all Israel drones in retaliation to Israeli attacks on a number of the group's positions and its members in Syria and Lebanon.

On August 25, an Israeli drone crashed in a southern suburb of capital Beirut while another exploded mid-air.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us