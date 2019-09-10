A US military delegation visited the Turkish General Staff headquarters over a safe zone in Syria, according to the country's National Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

The US military delegation, headed by Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty, deputy commander of the US European Command (EUCOM), and Lieutenant General Thomas W Bergeson, deputy commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), will visit the Joint Operation Center in Sanliurfa, southeast Turkey on Wednesday.

Activities for the formation of a safe zone in the northern Syria and east of the Euphrates are ongoing, the ministry added.

On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home.

The agreement included setting up security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the border region of YPG and Daesh.

The US-backed the PYD/YPG-dominated SDF militia in a battle for the Daesh territory in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.