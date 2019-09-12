TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps
The bank lowered its one-week repo rate 325 basis points from 19.75 percent to 16.50 percent.
Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps
A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey. March 29, 2019. / Reuters Archive
September 12, 2019

Turkey's central bank on Thursday slashed its main interest rate by 3.25 percentage points, the second cut in three months.

The bank said the one-week repo rate was slashed to 16.50 percent from 19.75 percent, after a bigger cut in July of 4.25 percentage points.

The Bloomberg consensus had predicted a cut of 2.75 percentage points.

The Turkish lira was at 5.68 to the US dollar, a rise of over 1.1 percent in value towards 1130 GMT after the bank's announcement.

The markets shrugged off the last rate cut and inflation in August dropped from 16.65 to 15.01 percent, a 15-month low, according to official figures published last week.

In the statement accompanying its decision, the bank said the "inflation outlook continued to improve" and that the "moderate recovery in economic activity" continued.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us