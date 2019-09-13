At least 13 people were injured on Friday in a car bomb attack in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin, Anadolu Agency and other Turkish media reported.

An explosive-laden vehicle went off in a crowded area in the city centre.

Syria Civil Defense or White Helmets teams rushed to site of the explosion to transfer the wounded to hospitals.

A motorbike bomb blast in the city centre on August 8, killed at least two people and wounded 9 others.

The YPG is known to target Afrin which was seized by Syrian opposition forces with the help of Turkish troops in 2018.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed. Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Turkey has launched military operations into Syria to push the YPG from the Turkish border.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordindly.