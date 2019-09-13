WORLD
2 MIN READ
Car bomb injures at least 13 civilians in Syria's Afrin
The casualty figure, provided by locals and rescuers, is preliminary and is expected to rise.
Car bomb injures at least 13 civilians in Syria's Afrin
Local security forces claim YPG/PKK terrorist group could be behind attack. / AA
September 13, 2019

At least 13 people were injured on Friday in a car bomb attack in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin, Anadolu Agency and other Turkish media reported.

An explosive-laden vehicle went off in a crowded area in the city centre.

Syria Civil Defense or White Helmets teams rushed to site of the explosion to transfer the wounded to hospitals.

A motorbike bomb blast in the city centre on August 8, killed at least two people and wounded 9 others.

The YPG is known to target Afrin which was seized by Syrian opposition forces with the help of Turkish troops in 2018.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed. Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Turkey has launched military operations into Syria to push the YPG from the Turkish border. 

This is a developing story and will be updated accordindly.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us