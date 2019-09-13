WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK slammed for ‘whitewashing’ UAE with journalism prize
A programme set up by the British government awards one youth journalist living in the UAE, a country where there are severe limits on press freedom.
UK slammed for ‘whitewashing’ UAE with journalism prize
An Emirati woman walks through a display of Emirati flags set up for National Day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The UAE on Sunday celebrated its National Day, which marks the creation of the country in 1971 out of the former Trucial States. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
September 13, 2019

The British government has been criticised for launching a journalism award to celebrate the UAE’s Year of Tolerance.

Announced by London’s embassy in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, organisers of the UAE Young Journalism Award lavish praise on the Gulf state for creating “an appetite for storytelling and news that has paved the way for the establishment of various news organisations including The National.”

It rewards one winner with a day’s work experience at the UAE-based National newspaper, as well a day at the British Embassy.

To enter, participants are asked to submit a 600-word article but are urged “to follow the laws of the UAE” when doing so.

Hiba Zayadin of Human Rights Watch said the UK was "helping whitewash" the UAE government.

"It is not just ironic to host such an initiative in one of the world's most repressive countries, but downright irresponsible," Zayadin told the UK-based Middle East Eye.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranks the UAE at 133 on its Press Freedom Index and notes that journalists have been arrested and imprisoned after falling foul of the authorities there. It adds that articles that criticise the country’s rulers are subject to censorship.

The UAE is frequently criticised by foreign media outlets for human rights abuses, its foreign policy, as well as heavy surveillance of citizens and residents alike.

On social media, the UK’s initiative was slammed for ‘whitewashing’ the UAE’s rights record.

“#UK is not only selling arms to #UAE to commit #HumanRights violations and #WarCrime but also doing its PR work & promoting 'tolerant' UAE through #journalism contest while activists are jailed over tweets!” The Association For Victims Of Torture In UAE wrote on Twitter.

The UK is one of the Gulf state’s strongest allies, with strong economic and military cooperation between the two.

Over the past three years, British arms companies have secured export licenses worth £462m ($575m).

Abu Dhabi and six other emirates secured independence from the UK in 1971, going on to unite as a federation.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us