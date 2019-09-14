BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Apple has sour reaction to Goldman Sachs' analyst note
The disagreement came after Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall criticised Apple’s accounting methods for the tech giant’s new TV+ product, saying in a research note that it may result in lower gross margins and profits.
Apple has sour reaction to Goldman Sachs' analyst note
Apple said it does “not expect the introduction of Apple TV+, including the accounting treatment for the service, to have a material impact on our financial results.” / Reuters
September 14, 2019

Apple struck out at a Goldman Sachs Group Inc analyst on Friday in a relatively rare public dust-up between a blue chip Wall Street firm and its client.

The disagreement came after Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall criticised Apple’s accounting methods for the tech giant’s new TV+ product, saying in a research note that it may result in lower gross margins and profits.

In response, Apple said it does “not expect the introduction of Apple TV+, including the accounting treatment for the service, to have a material impact on our financial results.”

A Goldman spokeswoman declined to comment or to make the analyst available for interview. Apple also declined to comment on the Goldman relationship beyond its comment on the note.

The rare public dispute is an awkward moment between the two companies.

Goldman Sachs has underwritten more bond issuances for Apple in the last decade than any other investment bank, worth some $44 billion, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

Just last month, the two worked together to launch both companies’ first credit card, the Apple Card.

In a similar story in May last year, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk refused to answer questions from analysts about the company’s capital requirements, calling the questions “boring” and “not cool” during a conference call to discuss Tesla’s performance. He later criticised several analysts directly for negative calls.

Many Apple investors have come to focus on growth in the services segment as the global smart phone market has stagnated, with Apple shares rising this year despite year over year declines in iPhone sales for its most recent two quarters.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us