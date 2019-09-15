TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT programme receives social impact prize
"Journalism for Juniors" initiative wins Social Impact Award for Diversity and Inclusivity at International Broadcasting Convention.
TRT programme receives social impact prize
"Journalism for Juniors" teaches students, techniques of mobile journalism, storytelling, field production, and basics of reporting and writing. / TRTWorld
September 15, 2019

Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) programme "Journalism for Juniors" won Social Impact Award for Diversity and Inclusivity at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2019 ceremony on Sunday.

IBC is known as one of the most prestigious media events in the world.

"An initiative from Turkish broadcaster TRT teaches disadvantaged young people and refugee children in Turkey, and overseas how to tell their stories through the medium of journalism. [It's] not just to encourage them to make it their career, but to understand the importance of trusted information," said IBC on its official website.

"TRT has achieved today another great success in the international arena," TRT Director General Ibrahim Eren said on Twitter.

Eren added that TRT will continue to support and promote Turkey in the international arena.

The programme "Journalism for Juniors" teaches students, techniques of mobile journalism, storytelling, field production, and basics of reporting and writing.

The IBC show was held in Amsterdam during September 13-17.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us