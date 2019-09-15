Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) programme "Journalism for Juniors" won Social Impact Award for Diversity and Inclusivity at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2019 ceremony on Sunday.

IBC is known as one of the most prestigious media events in the world.

"An initiative from Turkish broadcaster TRT teaches disadvantaged young people and refugee children in Turkey, and overseas how to tell their stories through the medium of journalism. [It's] not just to encourage them to make it their career, but to understand the importance of trusted information," said IBC on its official website.

"TRT has achieved today another great success in the international arena," TRT Director General Ibrahim Eren said on Twitter.

Eren added that TRT will continue to support and promote Turkey in the international arena.

The programme "Journalism for Juniors" teaches students, techniques of mobile journalism, storytelling, field production, and basics of reporting and writing.

The IBC show was held in Amsterdam during September 13-17.