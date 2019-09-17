WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macron signals tougher line on immigration
Setting out his priorities for the second half of his mandate, French President Emmanuel Macron said his centrist Republic on the Move party risks being seen as "bourgeois" unless it tackles the issue of immigration.
Macron signals tougher line on immigration
French President Emmanuel Macron in Bonneuil-sur-Marne, France on September 10, 2019. / Reuters
September 17, 2019

With an eye on re-election, France's Emmanuel Macron has signalled a tougher line on immigration, arguing that to prevent voters drifting to the far-right, the government must end its "laxist" approach.

Setting out his priorities for the second half of his mandate on Monday evening, Macron said that his centrist Republic on the Move party risked being seen as "bourgeois" unless it tackles the issue of immigration.

"By claiming to be humanist we are sometimes too laxist," he told a meeting of his ministers and ruling party representatives, claiming that France's asylum laws were being "misused" by people-smuggling networks and "people who manipulate" the system.

The question for his three-year-old party, which has struggled to establish a presence in small-town and rural France, was "whether we want to be a bourgeois party or not", according to Macron.

"The bourgeois have no problem with that (immigration). They don't come up against it. The working classes live with it. For decades the left didn't want to deal with this problem so the working class migrated to the far-right."

"We're like the three little monkeys, we don't want to see," he said, referring to the "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" dictum represented by three monkeys with their hands over their eyes, ears and mouth.

An Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll on divisions in French society published on Tuesday showed 63 percent felt there were "too many foreigners in France".

Sixty-six percent also said they felt that immigrants did not try hard enough to integrate.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us