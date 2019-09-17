WORLD
2 MIN READ
Migrant boat sinks off Tunisia, killing at least two people
The boat sank 10 kilometres from the coastline near the city of Sfax, a member of the coastguard said. Rescue operations are continuing.
Migrant boat sinks off Tunisia, killing at least two people
Rescued migrants are silhouetted as they look out at the horizon aboard the Ocean Viking, in the Mediterranean Sea. September 13, 2019. / AP
September 17, 2019

Tunisia's national guard said at least two people are dead and 14 are missing after a boat carrying migrants sank off the Tunisian coast.

National Guard spokesman Houssameddine Jbabli said authorities rescued nine people from the boat on Tuesday and are searching for the others near Tunisia's Mediterranean coastal city of Sfax.

He said Tunisian coast guard patrols have detained 192 people and stopped 10 boats trying to take migrants to Europe over the last two days. 

All those detained are Tunisian, except for three Iraqis.

The stepped-up efforts against illegal migration are coming as Tunisia mobilised more than 100,000 security agents around the country for Sunday's presidential election.

Tunisia is both a source of migrants and a transit point for other African migrants seeking to reach Europe.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us