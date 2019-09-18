WORLD
Ecuador legislature votes against decriminalising abortion
A decriminalisation proposal fell five votes short of the 70 required for its approval, with 59 assembly members voting against and six refraining.
Activists against the depenalization of the abortion hold a demonstration outside the Ecuadorean Congress building while the voting on changes to criminal code, including decriminalizing abortion in cases of rape, is taking place, in Quito on September 17, 2019. / AFP
September 18, 2019

Ecuador's National Assembly voted Tuesday against decriminalising abortion in all cases of rape and for fetal malformation.

A decriminalisation proposal fell five votes short of the 70 required for its approval, with 59 assembly members voting against and six refraining.

In Ecuador, a woman who causes an abortion or allows an abortion to be performed on her faces six months to two years in prison, according to a law in place since 2014.

Demonstrators who had been in favor of the plan gathered outside the National Assembly after the vote, some trying to tear down metal fences around the building.

Police dispersed the crowd with pepper spray.

In Ecuador, a conservative country with an 80 percent Catholic population, abortion is only allowed when the life or health of the mother is at risk or if a pregnancy is the result of the rape of a woman with a mental disability.

Groups in favour of decriminalising abortion in all cases of rape claim some 2,500 teenagers give birth as a result of sexual assault in Ecuador every year.

Some in the country opposed decriminalisation on religious grounds, claiming it would endanger innocent lives.

