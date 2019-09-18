WORLD
Turkey sets up library for underprivileged children in Pakistan's Karachi
The library has been established at Idara Al Khair school in the area of New Karachi Town and will be inaugurated on September 23.
TIKA or Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency funded a library in Karachi for children deprived of basic educational facilities.
September 18, 2019

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has set up a school library for underprivileged children in an underdeveloped area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi.

The library has been established at the Idara Al Khair school in Karachi suburb New Karachi Town and will be inaugurated on September 23, according to a TIKA statement. TIKA comes under the Turkish government and assists it in development endeavours abroad. 

The library was nothing but walls three months ago when TIKA visited this campus of Al-Khair Welfare Society. The school could not afford a library earlier. 

About 1,200 students studying in the school will benefit from the facility, including more than 3,000 students from other campuses.

Soon after the approval of the project from TIKA head office, the construction work started, turning bricks into a colourful, well-designed children’s library. 

TIKA funded the construction, provision of furniture and books, the statement added. The development organisation also donated a projector. 

Idara Al Khair's library is the first facility of its kind in the area. 

TIKA is involved in several social uplift projects across Pakistan and also provides scholarships to students in the country.

SOURCE:TRT World
