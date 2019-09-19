WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkic Council inaugurates office in Budapest
The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organisation aiming to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic speaking states.
Turkic Council inaugurates office in Budapest
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (third left) meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (second right), Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi after inauguration ceremony of Turkic Council office in Budapest, Hungary on September 19, 2019. / AA
September 19, 2019

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) inaugurated an office in Budapest on Thursday in a ceremony attended by top diplomats from many Turkic nations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said it is a proud occasion for the community of Turkic speaking nations.

"Within a decade of its establishment, the Turkic Council proved its importance as an effective international organisation and this family is growing," Cavusoglu said.

He said fields such as economy, trade, customs, information technologies, logistics, diaspora and education bring together Turkic states.

Also speaking at the inauguration, Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said his country has always worked for the cooperation of East and West.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Muhtar Tleuberdi, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov and Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev also attended the ceremony.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organisation aiming to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic speaking states.

Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, but Hungary obtained observer status in 2018.

Last week, Cavusoglu also announced that Uzbekistan applied to the Turkic Council for membership and Turkmenistan expressed its intention to be an observer state.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us