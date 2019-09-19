WORLD
Cuba blasts diplomats' 'unjustified' expulsion by US
The State Department accused the members of engaging in activities harmful to US national security.
September 19, 2019

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday slammed the expulsion by Washington of two members of its UN mission as "unjustified."

"We categorically reject the unjustified expulsion of two officials of the Permanent Mission of Cuba at the UN and the tightening of restrictions on movement for diplomats and their families," Rodriguez said on Twitter.

It came after the US ordered the members to leave after engaging in activities harmful to US national security, according to State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

"This is due to their attempts to conduct influence operations against the United States," the department said in a statement. "We take any and all attempts against the national security of the United States seriously, and will continue to investigate any additional personnel who may be manipulating their privileges of residence."

Ortagus also said their movements would be restricted to Manhattan, where the UN headquarters is located.

"In addition to the required departures, travel within the United States by all members of Cuba's Permanent Mission to the United Nations will now essentially be restricted to the island of Manhattan," she said.

The announcement came as the United Nations holds its 74th General Assembly in New York.

Cuba and the United States have a history of conducting tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats and relations have worsened since President Donald Trump took office.

The United States recalled most of its diplomats from Cuba in September 2017 and Trump expelled 15 Cuban diplomats the following month.

