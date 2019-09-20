WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two shootings in DC kill one, wound eight - police
The shooting in the courtyard of an apartment complex near Columbia Heights Metro Station injured five. Three others were wounded in another shooting in northeast Washington.
Rescue vehicles are seen following a shooting in Washington, DC, US on September 19, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. (CHRIS G COLLISON) / Reuters
September 20, 2019

One man was killed and five other adults were wounded in a shooting in the courtyard of an apartment complex near Columbia Heights Metro Station in the nation's capital, Police said.

Metropolitan police were searching for two men armed with a rifle seen at that Thursday night shooting scene in a largely residential part of the northwest Washington neighborhood, just off a busy commercial street.

Three others were wounded in another shooting in northeast Washington, although police didn't know if the two shootings were related, The Washington Post reported.

Police said five victims in the Columbia Heights shooting were men and one was a woman.

In the other shooting later Thursday, two men and a woman were wounded, but an update on their conditions was not available early Friday.

SOURCE:Reuters
