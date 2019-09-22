WORLD
Millions of euros and Sudanese pounds found at former Sudanese president Omar al Bashir's residence in April after his ouster.
Stacks of cash displayed at trial of ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir. September 21, 2019. / Reuters
September 22, 2019

Stacks of cash piled high were shown as evidence on Saturday against ousted Sudanese president Omar al Bashir at his trial on charges of possessing illicit foreign currency and corruption.

Millions of euros and Sudanese pounds were found at Bashir's residence in April after he was overthrown and detained by the military following months of demonstrations against his rule.

The court heard four defence witnesses on Saturday, including Abubakr Awad, who was the minister of state for the presidency until Bashir's fall, before it was adjourned until next Saturday.

A member of Bashir's defence, Mohamed al Hassan al Amin, said possessing the funds was not a crime.

Supporters cheered for Bashir as he entered and left the court and Bashir smiled as he sat in a metal cage during court proceedings.

Speaking publicly for the first time since his ouster, Bashir said last month he had received $25 million from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as from other sources, but had not received or used the money for his own benefit. 

His prosecution is a test of how far power-sharing military and civilian authorities will tackle the legacy of his 30-year authoritarian rule.

