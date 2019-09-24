It was obvious that Israeli leaders won't be happy with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he spoke at the UN General Assembly session on Tuesday and drew world's attention to Israel's expanding occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Erdogan used the famous image of a time-lapsed map of Israel to show how the Jewish state has gradually gobbled Palestinian land.

That rubbed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the wrong way. But instead of countering Erdogan with facts, he accused the Turkish president, asking him to stop "lying about Israel."

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Wednesday reacted to Netanyahu’s remarks on Erdogan.

"Yet again, Benjamin Netanyahu, neck-deep in corruption charges, attempts to distract attention from his domestic troubles." Altun said on Twitter.

Netanyahu is struggling for his political survival. It's unclear if he'll be able to form a coalition government after this month's election.

Turkey’s presidential spokesman also slammed Netanyahu.

"PM of Israel [Benjamin Netanyahu] is upset bc President Erdogan speaks out the truth about Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and the oppression of the Palestinian people," Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.

"Mr. Netanyahu should understand that President Erdogan, the voice of the voiceless, will continue to defend the oppressed," he added.

Netanyahu has often used rhetoric to undermine the struggle of Palestinians.