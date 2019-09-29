WORLD
Saudi state media say king's bodyguard shot in 'dispute'
In this file photo taken on October 04, 2017 Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud walks upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport accompanied by his personal bodyguard General Abdel Aziz al-Fagham (L). / AFP Archive
September 29, 2019

A prominent bodyguard to Saudi Arabia's King Salman was shot and killed in what authorities described as a personal dispute, state TV reported Sunday, offering few details on an incident that shocked the kingdom.

Tributes poured in across social media for Major General Abdulaziz al Fagham, with many including images of the bodyguard at work. 

One included him bending down to apparently help tie the shoes of King Salman, the 83-year-old ruler of the oil-rich kingdom.

Others show al Fagham in the background of events with both King Salman and his predecessor, the late King Abdullah.

Details remained vague. 

While officials posted condolences for al Fagham, the first official word of his death came in a single tweet by Saudi state television.

"Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al Fagham, bodyguard of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, was shot dead following a personal dispute in Jeddah," the tweet read.

State TV offered no other details. 

Hours later, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the dispute saw a friend of al Fagham shoot and kill him, as well as wound another Saudi and a Filipino worker there. 

A gunfight erupted as security forces responded to the home that saw the shooter killed and five members of the security forces wounded, the news agency reported.

The daily newspaper Okaz, while offering no details on the shooting that led to his death, described al Fagham in a headline as: "The Keeper of Kings."

Officials in the kingdom did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Gun crimes are rare in Saudi Arabia, where stringent laws see convicted killers and drug smugglers routinely executed. 

In 2017, there were 419 reported homicides, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Saudi Arabia is home to over 30 million people.

